Road to Atlanta Podcast: An interview with Spencer Schwellenbach

For this special episode, Eric is joined by Braves’ second round pick Spencer Schwellenbach. Spencer has been on the mend from Tommy John surgery that he underwent in August, but he was willing to take time out of his schedule to talk about his journey to the pros, his recovery from injury, and what his plans are for the short and long-term. Make sure you check this episode out.

