Battery Power Podcast Episode 339: Play Ball!

Baseball is back, folks. On Thursday, March 10, the owners and players came together on a new collective bargaining agreement (CBA) that projects to hold labor peace for at least five years. In short, the 2022 season can now begin almost as scheduled, and fans of the sport rejoice around the world. To react to that splendid piece of news for the Atlanta Braves, the Battery Power Podcast is back for Episode 339.

Brad Rowland and Eric Cole discuss the following topics:

Again, we say, baseball is back.

Sifting through the details of the new CBA that ended the lockout just one day shy of 100

Opening Day is set for early April again, and the schedule will include 162 games

They finally figured out the money

A 12-team playoff is better than a 14-team playoff, at least

Hello, universal DH

The Freddie Freeman saga takes center stage once again

What’s next for the Braves now that free agency is open and trades are allowed?

Much, much more

