Battery Power Podcast Episode 340: Matt Olson arrives, Freddie Freeman departs

The Atlanta Braves made huge news on Monday afternoon, pulling the trigger on a trade to acquire first baseman (and Parkview High School alum) Matt Olson from the Oakland Athletics. That move sets off a chain reaction in Braves Country and, to respond to the news, Eric Cole and Scott Coleman come together for an emergency episode of the Battery Power Podcast.

Topics for Episode 340 include the following:

What was the reaction when the deal broke? How crazy was the fact that Olson was acquired before Freddie Freeman signed a free agent deal?

The Braves gave up the largest prospect haul of the Anthopoulos era — by a wide margin — and it includes Shea Langeliers and Cristian Pache

Alex Anthopoulos was visibly emotional in discussing the deal through the prism of Freeman’s exit

Who is Matt Olson? What should Braves fans expect from the high-powered first baseman?

Freddie Freeman did a lot of great things in Atlanta, including an MVP and a World Series title

Ultimately, was this the right move for the Braves? What’s next?

Much, much more

