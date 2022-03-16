Battery Power Podcast Episode 341: Hello again, Eddie Rosario

The Atlanta Braves have been (very) busy in the last few days. First, the Braves pulled off a blockbuster trade to acquire Matt Olson from the Oakland Athletics. Within 24 hours, Atlanta was inking Olson to a long-term contract extension, and the Braves also added a quality arm in Collin McHugh. On Wednesday morning, Atlanta filled a glaring hole in the outfield with the re-signing of Eddie Rosario and, shortly after the news broke, Battery Power’s Eric Cole and Scott Coleman sprung into action.
Important note: This podcast was recorded before the Alex Dickerson signing, so all the stuff we said about adding another serviceable outfielder being a good idea... pretend we said that about signing Dickerson.
The duo discusses the following topics on Episode 341:
- Overall reaction to bringing back postseason hero Eddie Rosario
- What roles Rosario could play depending on his performance and how Atlanta addresses the rest of their roster
- Other moves the team could or could not make in the wake of the signing
- Much, much more
Please check out the podcast via Apple Podcasts (where we strongly encourage you to leave a five-star review and rating), Spotify, Stitcher, PlayerFM, Google Podcasts, or you can find us at our MegaPhone page for all the latest.
Loading comments...