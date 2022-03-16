Battery Power Podcast Episode 341: Hello again, Eddie Rosario

The Atlanta Braves have been (very) busy in the last few days. First, the Braves pulled off a blockbuster trade to acquire Matt Olson from the Oakland Athletics. Within 24 hours, Atlanta was inking Olson to a long-term contract extension, and the Braves also added a quality arm in Collin McHugh. On Wednesday morning, Atlanta filled a glaring hole in the outfield with the re-signing of Eddie Rosario and, shortly after the news broke, Battery Power’s Eric Cole and Scott Coleman sprung into action.

Important note: This podcast was recorded before the Alex Dickerson signing, so all the stuff we said about adding another serviceable outfielder being a good idea... pretend we said that about signing Dickerson.

The duo discusses the following topics on Episode 341:

Overall reaction to bringing back postseason hero Eddie Rosario

What roles Rosario could play depending on his performance and how Atlanta addresses the rest of their roster

Other moves the team could or could not make in the wake of the signing

Much, much more

