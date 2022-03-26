Battery Power Podcast Episode 342: April is near

The reigning World Series champion Atlanta Braves will kick off their title defense in less than two weeks. In short, the 2022 MLB season is rapidly approaching and, well, a lot has changed between the championship clincher and the end of March. Through that lens, the Battery Power Podcast is back for Episode 342 and the aim is a reset in advance of Opening Day.
Battery Power’s Brad Rowland and Scott Coleman discuss the following:
- College basketball was not kind to either co-host this week
- Catching up on the news, from expanded rosters to the departure of Jorge Soler
- The infield is going to be pretty, pretty good once again
- Even with Eddie Rosario back, there is some uncertainty in the outfield, particularly until Ronald Acuña Jr. returns in full force
- The rotation is still unsettled outside of the top three, and the youth movement is on
- How good is this team right now? How do they stack up in the projections?
- Much, much more
