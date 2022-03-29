Road to Atlanta Podcast: Spring Training Update and Prospect List Retrospective

The seventh season of the Road to Atlanta podcast is rolling along with another episode about all things Atlanta Braves prospects and minor league baseball. As part of the Battery Power media network we focus on the top stories from the minor league season, take regular recaps of the action on the farm, and feature a number of fantastic guests and interviews.

Garrett and Eric are back for another week of prospect retrospectives, this time taking another leap forward to look at the 2017 midseason top 30 list. Spoiler? This is the first list that really caught the attention of the masses as we were the first to proclaim Ronald Acuna Jr. as the Braves number one overall prospect.

But before we take a look at that, we check out the action in spring training as the regular season quickly approaches. A few top prospects are featured heavily the battle for rotation spots out of camp, and even more have made impressive appearances this March down in Florida.

Please check out the podcast via Apple Podcasts (where we strongly encourage you to leave a five-star review and rating), Stitcher, Spotify, PlayerFM, iHeartRadio or you can find us at our MegaPhone page for all the latest.