Battery Power Podcast Episode 344: An opening series split with the Reds

The Braves got to play actual baseball games this past week that counted and everything. While it wasn’t the ideal outcome, Atlanta ultimately split the four game stint with the Reds with a nice variety of weird earlier season stuff going on. Scott and Eric took over the podcast because Brad is off living his best life and discussed topics including

Matt Olson and how he is really good at this baseball thing

Lamenting the Braves’ bad BABIP luck

Concern (if any) over some of the early season pitching struggles

Our anticipated reviews of the Braves’ World Series ring design

A look ahead at the the Braves’ upcoming matchups against the Nationals and Padres

Much, much more

