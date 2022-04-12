Road to Atlanta Podcast: Opening Week 2022

Welcome to the Road to Atlanta podcast with this week being our special MiLB Opening Week edition, the weekly show hosted by Eric Cole to discuss all things Atlanta Braves prospects and minor league baseball. R2A brings regular updates on the goings on down on the farm, in depth looks at the top prospects in the system, a number of sweet guests, and interviews with players. Stick with us and the rest of the Battery Power Podcast network as we keep you updated on Braves baseball all season long.

In the exciting opening week episode of the show, Eric and Garrett are going to take you through the top prospects in the system and how they’ve looked in their 2022 debuts. From Kyle Wright’s gem in Atlanta to Royber Salinas’s surprise showing in Augusta, there are a number of names to update you on. Make sure to stick around for the full episode, because the Augusta segment is packed full of fresh looks at players we got our first looks at last week.

