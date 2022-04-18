Battery Power Podcast Episode 345: Three wins, four losses, and a rehab assignment

The Atlanta Braves have played 11 games in April, and they aren’t quite lighting the world on fire as mid-April arrives. It is still early, however, and there is plenty to discuss with the reigning World Series champions.

Battery Power’s Brad Rowland and Scott Coleman come together to discuss the following topics on Episode 345 of the site’s flagship podcast:

Ronald Acuña Jr. is getting closer, including a rehab assignment scheduled to begin (very) soon

Roster changes, including the bizarre tale of William Contreras and the promotion of Bryce Elder

The Braves had a lopsided win and two very lopsided losses this week

It is Kyle Wright szn, folks

Matt Olson has been out of his mind, and that stands in direct contrast to players like Eddie Rosario and Dansby Swanson

Next on the agenda is a trip to Los Angeles to face a familiar face and the betting favorite to win the National League

Much, much more

Please check out the podcast via Apple Podcasts (where we strongly encourage you to leave a five-star review and rating), Spotify, Stitcher, PlayerFM, Google Podcasts, or you can find us at our MegaPhone page for all the latest.