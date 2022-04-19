Road To Atlanta Podcast: Braden Shewmake Returns to Gwinnett’s Lineup

This is the Road to Atlanta podcast, hosted by Eric Cole. Road to Atlanta is a weekly podcast dedicated to the Atlanta Braves Minor League system, the prospects with in, and all of the important action on the farm. From performance updates to news to opinions on prospects all of that and more can be found on Road to Atlanta. We frequently feature cool guests and a rotating cast of knowledgeable co-hosts to talk baseball.

In this week’s episode we are on the second week of minor league baseball games, and already some storylines are starting to develop in the system. The pitching prospects that are working in the major leagues have started to take center stage and down at the Triple-A level a couple of more key arms are putting up big performances early this year. Michael Harris has started his season on a roll down in Double-A while former first round pick Jared Shuster had his best professional outing this past week. Then down in A ball Tanner Gordon and Royber Salinas are putting up historically good performances for their respective clubs.

