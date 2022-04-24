Battery Power Podcast Episode 346: Ten percent of the 2022 season is over

The Atlanta Braves have played 16 of 162 games, meaning the 2022 season is approximately 10 percent over at this stage. It is still (very) early in the process, but there is plenty to chat about with the team and the campaign as a whole.

Episode 346 features Battery Power’s Brad Rowland and Eric Cole discussing the following:

The Sean Newcomb era is over and Jesse Chavez is back

Ronald Acuña Jr. looks like himself in Gwinnett and might be back sooner rather than later

Eric’s early minor league takeaways from the Braves system

Atlanta’s rotation is off to an odd start, with Kyle Wright dominating and both Charlie Morton and Ian Anderson struggling

Jorge Soler got the standing ovation he deserved upon return to Atlanta

Saturday night’s game was maddening in nature, headlined by a bullpen mess and a shaky start by Anderson

What’s to come next week and how the Braves stack up through 16 games

Much, much more

