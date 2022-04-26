Road to Atlanta Podcast: Acuna keeps rehabbing and Michael Harris keeps hitting

This is the Road to Atlanta podcast, hosted by Eric Cole and this week ONLY by Eric as Garrett was unable to record. Road to Atlanta is a weekly podcast dedicated to the Atlanta Braves Minor League system, the prospects within, and all of the important action on the farm. From performance updates to news to opinions on prospects all of that and more can be found on Road to Atlanta. We frequently feature cool guests and a rotating cast of knowledgeable co-hosts to talk baseball.

This week on a rare solo show, Eric talks about some of the struggles that young guns like Bryce Elder and Spencer Strider experienced last week in the major leagues before breaking down all the minor league levels. While the show is a bit shorter than usual, there are still plenty of tidbits on guys like Michael Harris, Jared Shuster, Royber Salinas, Braden Shewmake, and more. Oh yeah, and some guy named Ronald Acuna Jr. is rehabbing in Gwinnett. He seems pretty good.

