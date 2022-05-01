Battery Power Podcast Episode 347: Ronald Acuña returns and an ugly April

May is here, and the Atlanta Braves are easing into their 2022 schedule. As always, the Battery Power Podcast is here to take you through it all, and Episode 347 features the duo of Brad Rowland and Scott Coleman.

Topics include the following:

After 292 days, Ronald Acuña Jr. returned to action this week, and he looked a lot like Ronald Acuña Jr.

Eddie Rosario is going to be out for quite a while due to an eye issue, and the Braves lose a starting outfielder right as one returns

Our own Eric Cole broke the news of William Woods call-up

The Braves finally won a series earlier this week, and a lot of that can be attributed to Max Fried and Kyle Wright

Is it time to worry about Charlie Morton?

Travis Demeritte is off to a strong start, and the Braves chose to keep him up with the big league club, even when they didn’t have to

Kyle Muller got the starting nod on Sunday, with Bryce Elder heading back to the minors

Let’s just say April didn’t go very well overall

Looking ahead to the upcoming week, headlined by a showdown with the Mets that features a double-header

Much, much more

