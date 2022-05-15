Battery Power Podcast Episode 349: Missed opportunities in mid-May

The Atlanta Braves finished a losing week with a vexing loss on Sunday at Truist Park. With that result in the books, the Braves are just 16-19 through 35 games, and the Battery Power Podcast has plenty to discuss.

Episode 349 features Brad Rowland and Scott Coleman talking about the following:

Manny Piña isn’t going to play again in 2022, leaving the Braves with less depth at catcher...

.... but Atlanta does have William Contreras, which is a nice advantage

Ronald Acuña missed most of the week with a groin injury, but an MRI did not reveal any significant damage

The Braves, according to a report, view Spencer Strider as a starting pitcher long-term, and it will be interesting to see how he is used

Atlanta split a two-game series with the Boston Red Sox, and Orlando Arcia was Wednesday’s hero with a walk-off

It was an up-and-down weekend series against the Padres, to say the least

The bullpen has been interesting so far in 2022

Dansby Swanson is cooking, but other bats are quiet

Looking ahead to the upcoming week, with the Braves set to face the Brewers and Marlins

Much, much more

