Battery Power Podcast Episode 349: Missed opportunities in mid-May

The Atlanta Braves finished a losing week with a vexing loss on Sunday at Truist Park. With that result in the books, the Braves are just 16-19 through 35 games, and the Battery Power Podcast has plenty to discuss.
Episode 349 features Brad Rowland and Scott Coleman talking about the following:
- Manny Piña isn’t going to play again in 2022, leaving the Braves with less depth at catcher...
- .... but Atlanta does have William Contreras, which is a nice advantage
- Ronald Acuña missed most of the week with a groin injury, but an MRI did not reveal any significant damage
- The Braves, according to a report, view Spencer Strider as a starting pitcher long-term, and it will be interesting to see how he is used
- Atlanta split a two-game series with the Boston Red Sox, and Orlando Arcia was Wednesday’s hero with a walk-off
- It was an up-and-down weekend series against the Padres, to say the least
- The bullpen has been interesting so far in 2022
- Dansby Swanson is cooking, but other bats are quiet
- Looking ahead to the upcoming week, with the Braves set to face the Brewers and Marlins
- Much, much more
