Road to Atlanta Podcast: May mailbag episode

Welcome to the Road to Atlanta podcast hosted by Eric Cole and co-hosted by Garrett Spain. Part of the Battery Power network of Podcasts R2A focuses on the Atlanta Braves minor league system and the prospects within. On this week’s episode Eric and Garrett answer questions taken from listeners.

This episode’s questions came from Twitter, and if you want your questions to be featured in a future episode you can follow either of us there where we send out prompts for questions. This week featured, unsurprisingly, a large dose of questions about top prospect Michael Harris as well as 2021 second round pick Spencer Schwellenbach. Other topics include the development of Darius Vines, Vaughn Grissom’s fantastic season, and the Braves minor league coaching staffs.

Stick around with Road to Atlanta as we feature weekly updates on the state of the Braves farm system as well as plenty of content like these mailbags and interviews with players and important figures. Draft coverage kicks off soon, so keep an eye out for even more content about that.

Please check out the podcast via Apple Podcasts (where we strongly encourage you to leave a five-star review and rating), Stitcher, Spotify, PlayerFM, iHeartRadio or you can find us at our MegaPhone page for all the latest.