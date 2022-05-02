Road To Atlanta Podcast: Michael Harris’s Breakout Week

Join us on the Road to Atlanta. The Road to Atlanta podcast is the minor league segment of the Battery Power podcast network and is hosted by Eric Cole. R2A brings you weekly shows to your inbox breaking down the action of the top prospects in the Atlanta Braves system. We also answer viewer questions, have some great guests on, and do interviews of players and notable figures in minor league baseball.

This week Eric Cole and Garrett Spain are your hosts, as they often are, to break down a wonderful week’s action. Led by the scorching bat of Michael Harris, the Mississippi Braves were the hot topic of the week. Jared Shuster’s adjustments and resurgence is a major topic, as is that of Braden Shewmake whose performance at Triple-A has started to garner confidence. Down at the lower minor leagues Vaughn Grissom has taken a step forward on offense this week while Royber Salinas put up another gaudy week of strikeouts.

