Battery Power Podcast Episode 350: Taking stock after the first quarter of the 2022 season

More than 25 percent of the 2022 season is over for the Atlanta Braves, and the reigning World Series champions remain under the .500 mark. There is always nuance involved in evaluating the team, though, and Episode 350 of the Battery Power Podcast is here with Brad Rowland and Eric Cole chatting about the following:

The Braves are on a 75-win pace and trailing the Mets by eight games in the standings, with a full “quarter” of the season in the books

Tyler Matzek is on the IL for a while

Run prevention was a strength early in the week against Milwaukee

Atlanta made a bit of history with a maddening loss on Wednesday

The Braves did get their first road series victory of the season in Miami

Bill Contreras!

Not many hitters are off to strong starts, with Austin Riley suddenly scuffling and players like Adam Duvall in the wilderness

What happens to the bullpen when the calendar flips to June?

Looking ahead to the upcoming week, with matchups against the Philadelphia Phillies and the Miami Marlins on the horizon

