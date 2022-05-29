Battery Power Podcast Episode 351: Welcome to the Show, Michael Harris

It was a 4-3 week for the Atlanta Braves, who have been unable to break through the .500 threshold since early April but are playing better ball in recent weeks. Fortunately, it appears reinforcements are on the way.

Battery Power’s Eric Cole and Scott Coleman break down the following on Episode 351:

Michael Harris makes his surprise debut in Atlanta and changes the club’s outfield picture.

Spencer Strider is finally headed to the rotation.

Ronald Acuña battles the injury bug as he shakes off rust from the ACL injury.

Mike Soroka continues to make progress on his journey back to the majors.

A look ahead at a very winnable stretch of upcoming games.

Much, much more.

