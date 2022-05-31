Road to Atlanta Podcast: Michael Harris headlines the Braves minor league moves

Welcome to a very special Memorial Day edition of the Road to Atlanta podcast. Road to Atlanta is the minor league segment of the Battery Power podcast network and is hosted by Eric Cole. R2A brings you weekly shows to your inbox breaking down the action of the top prospects in the Atlanta Braves system. We also answer viewer questions, have some great guests on, and do interviews of players and notable figures in minor league baseball. And sometimes, like this week, we get to talk about sweet promotions.

This week’s episode is a bit abbreviated given that its Memorial Day and also because I was not wanting to tempt fate any more than necessary with some technical issues. The big news this week was the promotion of Michael Harris to Atlanta which the fellas discussed in depth as well as the usual level by level break downs of roster moves, who is hot and who is not, and a decent bit of appreciation for Jared Shuster.

