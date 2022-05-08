Battery Power Podcast Episode 348: Thirty games in the books

The Atlanta Braves enjoyed a 4-3 week in early May, and the team has completed 30 of its 162 games. It has not been all sunshine and rainbows for Brian Snitker’s team, but there is plenty to discuss on the latest episode of the Battery Power Podcast.

Episode 348 centers on a conversation between Battery Power’s Brad Rowland and Eric Cole on the following topics:

Eric’s minor league thoughts and a Mike Soroka check-in

The Braves managed to escape with a split against the Mets, but Tuesday was a horror show

Laz Diaz wasn’t great at his job this week

More of Spencer Strider... please?

Max Fried continues to cook

Ronald Acuña Jr. looks a whole lot like Ronald Acuña Jr., which is good news for the Braves as the season progresses

How worried should observers be about Atlanta’s offense and what’s going on with Marcell Ozuna?

Looking ahead to the upcoming week of action, which is a bit sparse with two off days

Much, much more

