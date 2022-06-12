Battery Power Podcast Episode 353: Eleven and counting

The Atlanta Braves continue to win a baseball game every single day. Well, at least in the month of June.

To be specific, the Braves are on an active, 11-game winning streak, the franchise’s longest run of victories since 1993. With that in the background, the Battery Power Podcast returns for Episode 353.

BP’s Brad Rowland and Scott Coleman discuss the following:

The week began with a game-winning home run from none other than Guillermo Heredia

Wednesday’s home win over Oakland was a little bit dicey until the fifth inning, and then it wasn’t dicey anymore

Breaking down a four-game sweep over Pittsburgh, including an eight-run seventh inning on Saturday, Adam Duvall’s two-blast Sunday, and an extended winning streak

Atlanta’s offense has been preposterous during the winning streak, which happened to start on June 1

Pitching hasn’t exactly been a problem either

Peeking at the NL East race

Looking ahead to the upcoming week and a chance to extend the streak against Washington and Chicago

Much, much more

