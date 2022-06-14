Road to Atlanta Podcast: AJ Smith-Shawver’s stock continues to rise

The minor league season rolls on, as does the Road to Atlanta podcast as Eric and Garrett are back for a regular episode to recap the week’s action. It was a curious collection of games this past week, with a big offensive showing down in Augusta to headline the action.

Augusta has been a quietly strong team this season, and this week the combination of Kadon Morton and Brandol Mezquita were the stars of the show. AJ Smith-Shawver, a top Braves prospect, and JJ Niekro were the pitching aces as they both have had phenomenal years. Pitching across the system excelled this past week, with Huascar Ynoa’s near no hitter and Dylan Dodd’s recent surge making headlines on the farm. The Road to Atlanta podcast is with you every week, representing the minor league portion of the Battery Power Podcast network and featuring a host of various content to keep you intrigued on a weekly basis.

