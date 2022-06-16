Podcast: Replacing Ozzie Albies, how Eddie Rosario fits into new look outfield and more

Kris Willis and Stephen Tolbert debut a new yet to be named show for the Battery Power Podcast network where they go in depth on some of the biggest storylines surrounding the Atlanta Braves. In this week’s episode, they take a look at what Ozzie Albies’ injury means to the club and talk about why this version of Orlando Arcia might be different. They also take a closer look at the outfield situation and try to figure out what it will look like once Eddie Rosario returns.

Please check out the podcast via Apple Podcasts (where we strongly encourage you to leave a five-star review and rating), Spotify, Stitcher, PlayerFM, Google Podcasts, or you can find us at our MegaPhone page for all the latest.