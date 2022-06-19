 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Battery Power Podcast Episode 354: Still rolling in June

By Eric Cole and Brad Rowland
/ new
MLB: Atlanta Braves at Chicago Cubs Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Braves won 14 games in a row to begin June before losing to the Chicago Cubs on back-to-back days over the weekend. Still, it was a heck of a run for Brian Snitker’s club, and the Battery Power Podcast is back to talk about what transpired.

BP’s Brad Rowland and Eric Cole discuss the following on Episode 354:

  • Rounding up the latest news before diving into a week of on-field festivities
  • Home runs headlined the action on Monday and Tuesday, and in a good way for the Braves
  • Wednesday marked the 14th (!) straight win for Atlanta and it was a remarkably explosive offensive performance
  • Atlanta’s numbers during the winning streak were pretty wild
  • The Braves ran into a team on a (very) long losing streak on Friday, but nothing went right and Charlie Morton’s tremendous outing was wasted
  • Saturday brought more frustration...
  • ... and Sunday relieved that frustration with a blowout win to get back on track
  • Matt Olson found something on Sunday, which is encouraging
  • After an extended period of breezy scheduling, the Braves face a couple of high-end squads this week, including a highly anticipated matchup with Freddie Freeman and the Dodgers
  • Much, much more

Please check out the podcast via Apple Podcasts (where we strongly encourage you to leave a five-star review and rating), Spotify, Stitcher, PlayerFM, Google Podcasts, or you can find us at our MegaPhone page for all the latest.

More From Battery Power

Loading comments...