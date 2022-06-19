Battery Power Podcast Episode 354: Still rolling in June

The Atlanta Braves won 14 games in a row to begin June before losing to the Chicago Cubs on back-to-back days over the weekend. Still, it was a heck of a run for Brian Snitker’s club, and the Battery Power Podcast is back to talk about what transpired.

BP’s Brad Rowland and Eric Cole discuss the following on Episode 354:

Rounding up the latest news before diving into a week of on-field festivities

Home runs headlined the action on Monday and Tuesday, and in a good way for the Braves

Wednesday marked the 14th (!) straight win for Atlanta and it was a remarkably explosive offensive performance

Atlanta’s numbers during the winning streak were pretty wild

The Braves ran into a team on a (very) long losing streak on Friday, but nothing went right and Charlie Morton’s tremendous outing was wasted

Saturday brought more frustration...

... and Sunday relieved that frustration with a blowout win to get back on track

Matt Olson found something on Sunday, which is encouraging

After an extended period of breezy scheduling, the Braves face a couple of high-end squads this week, including a highly anticipated matchup with Freddie Freeman and the Dodgers

Much, much more

