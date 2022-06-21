Road to Atlanta Podcast: Rome’s huge offensive week

Join us on the Road to Atlanta, a weekly podcast dedicated to the Atlanta Braves minor league system. Eric Cole and Garrett Spain host regular shows to break down all of the action from the system’s top prospects, upcoming draft information, and much more interesting content. This week’s look at the minor league action focuses on the outburst of the Rome Braves offense, who scored ten or more runs in four games this past week.

We’ve teased draft content for weeks now, and this show kicks off with our first nugget of podcast content. Eric and Garrett take a look at five names that have been mocked to the Braves in past weeks, including their thoughts on the individual players and the likelihood Atlanta will have a shot to select them. After that, the regular weekly content rolls on with focuses on the progression of Kyle Muller in Gwinnett and the explosive week from Vaughn Grissom.

Please check out the podcast via Apple Podcasts (where we strongly encourage you to leave a five-star review and rating), Stitcher, Spotify, PlayerFM, iHeartRadio or you can find us at our MegaPhone page for all the latest.