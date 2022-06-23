Podcast: Dansby Swanson’s breakout, All-Star voting and more

This week, Kris Willis and Stephen Tolbert discuss Dansby Swanson’s breakout season and how it might affect his longterm future with the Atlanta Braves as he nears free agency. They also discuss the first round of All-Star voting results and take a closer look at which Braves might be making a trip to Los Angeles for the mid-summer classic.

