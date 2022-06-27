Battery Power Podcast Episode 355: A winning week and a maddening Sunday night loss

The Atlanta Braves faced a difficult schedule this week, taking on the San Francisco Giants and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Those opponents represented an uptick in quality compared to the rest of June, but the Braves were up to the challenge, posting a ??-?? record for the week and continuing effective play this month.

BP’s Brad Rowland and Scott Coleman break down the following topics on Episode 355 of the Battery Power Podcast:

Ronald Acuña is banged up, but Eddie Rosario and Tyler Matzek are getting closer to returning to action for Atlanta

The 2022 MLB All-Star Game is nearing, and the Braves might be well represented based on early voting returns

Touching on the results from the week, including a very dramatic win on Wednesday, a hilarious lineup on Thursday, Freddie Freeman’s emotional return on Friday, and a true postseason feel on Saturday

Looking ahead to the upcoming week with a pair of road series against National League foes

Much, much more

