Podcast: Freddie Freeman fallout, Max Fried’s Cy Young case and more

Freddie Freeman’s return to Atlanta was an emotional one and is a story that has many twists and turns. Kris Willis and Stephen Tolbert are back this week to discuss the Freeman saga that continues to unfold. They also take a look at Max Fried who is again putting together an excellent season. Fried has often been overlooked from a national standpoint, but that could be changing as he has elevated himself as a top of the rotation option.

Please check out the podcast via Apple Podcasts (where we strongly encourage you to leave a five-star review and rating), Spotify, Stitcher, PlayerFM, Google Podcasts, or you can find us at our MegaPhone page for all the latest.