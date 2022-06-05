Battery Power Podcast Episode 352: Sweeping through Colorado

June is here and the tide may be turning for the Atlanta Braves. Brian Snitker’s team is on its longest winning streak of the 2022 season, nudging above the .500 mark and playing improved baseball. With that as the backdrop, the Battery Power Podcast checks in with a new episode on a beautiful Sunday evening.

Episode 352 features BP’s Brad Rowland and Scott Coleman discussing the following:

The Braves made a few minor transactions this week

William Contreras continues to force himself into the lineup

A couple of ugly losses in Arizona, including one that Scott attended

Atlanta enjoyed Denver this weekend, with the bats waking up... except for a bizarre game on Friday evening at Coors Field

Austin Riley is back and Ozzie Albies is still scuffling

A peek into the bullpen, with Atlanta leading MLB in WAR from relievers

The Braves have a pretty kind upcoming schedule this week, with an off day on Monday and a couple of very winnable series at home

Much, much more

Please check out the podcast via Apple Podcasts (where we strongly encourage you to leave a five-star review and rating), Spotify, Stitcher, PlayerFM, Google Podcasts, or you can find us at our MegaPhone page for all the latest.