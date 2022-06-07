Road to Atlanta Podcast: Rookie ball opens this week

Welcome to the first Road to Atlanta podcast of June, hosted this week as a solo show by Eric Cole. Road to Atlanta leads the race on Atlanta Braves minor league content in podcast form, and this week the big news is the upcoming Florida Complex League season.

This season’s team features a few interesting prospects headlined by Tyler Collins and Ambioris Tavares, and will also likely feature rehabilitation starts in the near future from Mike Soroka and second round pick Spencer Schwellenbach. As for the regular action, Justyn-Henry Malloy has become one of the headline names in the system as he continues to rake for Rome and raise his stock. Also featured on that surging Rome team is Royber Salinas, the current holder of the minor league strikeout lead by a healthy margin.

