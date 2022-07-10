Battery Power Podcast Episode 357: Piling up wins ahead of Mets showdown

The Atlanta Braves have been on a tear since the start of June, setting up a headline-grabbing series with the New York Mets beginning on Monday. To set the table, the Battery Power Podcast is back to take stock.
BP’s Brad Rowland and Scott Coleman touch on the following in Episode 357:
- Touki Toussaint is now an Angel
- Tyler Matzek and Eddie Rosario are back
- July 4th was a marathon that ended in a win
- A positive series against St. Louis, even with a frustrating Thursday loss
- Spencer Strider is cooking but there might be an innings issue
- Ian Anderson’s third time through the order issues
- Michael Harris is ridiculously good
- The Braves have been absolutely lights out since the start of June and that continued on Sunday with another win
- Ronald Acuña is going to start the All-Star Game and he won’t be alone on the team
- This week brings an important series against the New York Mets, headlined by a monster matchup between Max Fried and Max Scherzer on Monday evening
- Much, much more
