Podcast: Robinson Cano takes over at second, the Drew Waters trade and more

In this week’s episode, Kris Willis and Stephen Tolbert discuss the addition of Robinson Cano and explore how he fits into the Atlanta Braves’ second base picture and what it means for Orlando Arcia. They also give their thoughts on the trade of Drew Waters to the Kansas City Royals and look at the ups and downs of his time in the Braves system.

Finally, the Braves have five players headed to the All-Star Game in Los Angeles. Kris and Stephen discuss those going and two significant snubs that were left off the roster.

