Road to Atlanta Podcast: MLB Draft Preview Show

Join us on the Road to Atlanta podcast as we discuss all things surrounding the Atlanta Braves minor league system. We are now fully into draft mode here and on Battery Power as a whole, and today we bring you a special draft preview episode of the Road to Atlanta podcast. We are hosted by Eric Cole and Garrett Spain as is the case most weeks, and this week we are joined by our resident draft guru Matt Powers.

The draft is the busiest time of the year for us on the minor league side, and that has never been more true as this is shaping up to be a particularly unpredictable class. The crew start out by looking at the recent trade for the 35th overall pick and how that could affect the draft strategy this year, and continue on to delve into many aspects of draft strategy. From discussions on college vs prep talent, what players to target with the top picks, and who could be major targets on days two and three this episode is packed with information.

