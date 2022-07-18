Battery Power Podcast Episode 358: Braves end first half as hottest team in baseball

The Atlanta Braves have played 94 games and the first “half” of the 2022 MLB season is over. The All-Star break arrives in earnest beginning on Monday, and the Battery Power Podcast has plenty to discuss with the hottest team in baseball.

BP’s Brad Rowland goes solo for Episode 358 and addresses the following:

Wall-to-wall MLB Draft coverage on the podcast feed

The Braves won another series against the Nationals, continuing dominance in the nation’s capital

Ian Anderson’s third time through the order struggles persist

Looking at Atlanta’s numbers since everything changed on June 1

Austin Riley earned an All-Star bid, but Max Fried won’t be pitching on Tuesday in Los Angeles

Ronald Acuña Jr. is on center stage on Monday night

Glancing at the standings, with the Braves closing most of the gap against the Mets

What do the projection systems say about Atlanta’s chances to win the National League East and more this season?

Much, much more

