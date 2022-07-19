Road to Atlanta Podcast: MLB Draft Day Three Recap

The Road to Atlanta rolls on for another episode to recap the final day of the draft. The Road to Atlanta is the minor league baseball-focused show of the Battery Power podcast network. Today we’ll be hosted by regular hosts Eric Cole and Garrett Spain, while our draft guru Matt Powers is the special guest to carry our day three coverage.

The Atlanta Braves rounded up their draft with ten picks on day three and we’ll go through each of those picks on this episode. Matt is the MVP year, as he knows nearly amateur player in the country and was able to give us a ton of insight. In addition to going through the picks we all give our thoughts on the draft as a whole and give our grades on the Braves choices.

