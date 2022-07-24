Battery Power Podcast Episode 359: Red-hot summer continues for Braves

The second half is underway when it comes to the 2022 MLB season, and the Atlanta Braves are in a strong position after a tremendous run in June and July. With that as the backdrop, the Battery Power Podcast is back for Episode 359, coming to you in an off-brand time slot of Saturday evening.
BP’s Brad Rowland and Scott Coleman come together for a late night edition, breaking down the following topics:
- The latest injury news, ranging from Ozzie Albies to Mike Soroka and Kirby Yates
- Looking back at the 2022 MLB Draft, with Road to Atlanta providing full coverage from a Braves standpoint
- Breaking down the games on Friday and Saturday, including the Braves taking it to Shohei Ohtani after a period of dominance and another win in the follow-up
- Atlanta has a pair of outfielders struggling, which isn’t ideal at this juncture, especially with Adam Duvall leaving Saturday’s game
- The trade deadline looms, and the Braves have some spots to potentially address
- Checking on the NL East standings and looking ahead to what is to come
- Much, much more
