Battery Power Podcast Episode 359: Red-hot summer continues for Braves

By Scott Coleman and Brad Rowland
MLB: JUL 22 Angels at Braves Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The second half is underway when it comes to the 2022 MLB season, and the Atlanta Braves are in a strong position after a tremendous run in June and July. With that as the backdrop, the Battery Power Podcast is back for Episode 359, coming to you in an off-brand time slot of Saturday evening.

BP’s Brad Rowland and Scott Coleman come together for a late night edition, breaking down the following topics:

  • The latest injury news, ranging from Ozzie Albies to Mike Soroka and Kirby Yates
  • Looking back at the 2022 MLB Draft, with Road to Atlanta providing full coverage from a Braves standpoint
  • Breaking down the games on Friday and Saturday, including the Braves taking it to Shohei Ohtani after a period of dominance and another win in the follow-up
  • Atlanta has a pair of outfielders struggling, which isn’t ideal at this juncture, especially with Adam Duvall leaving Saturday’s game
  • The trade deadline looms, and the Braves have some spots to potentially address
  • Checking on the NL East standings and looking ahead to what is to come
  • Much, much more

Please check out the podcast via Apple Podcasts (where we strongly encourage you to leave a five-star review and rating), Spotify, Stitcher, PlayerFM, Google Podcasts, or you can find us at our MegaPhone page for all the latest.

