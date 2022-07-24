Battery Power Podcast Episode 359: Red-hot summer continues for Braves

The second half is underway when it comes to the 2022 MLB season, and the Atlanta Braves are in a strong position after a tremendous run in June and July. With that as the backdrop, the Battery Power Podcast is back for Episode 359, coming to you in an off-brand time slot of Saturday evening.

BP’s Brad Rowland and Scott Coleman come together for a late night edition, breaking down the following topics:

The latest injury news, ranging from Ozzie Albies to Mike Soroka and Kirby Yates

Looking back at the 2022 MLB Draft, with Road to Atlanta providing full coverage from a Braves standpoint

Breaking down the games on Friday and Saturday, including the Braves taking it to Shohei Ohtani after a period of dominance and another win in the follow-up

Atlanta has a pair of outfielders struggling, which isn’t ideal at this juncture, especially with Adam Duvall leaving Saturday’s game

The trade deadline looms, and the Braves have some spots to potentially address

Checking on the NL East standings and looking ahead to what is to come

Much, much more

