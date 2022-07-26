Road to Atlanta Podcast: Minor league promotion and rehab news

This is the Road to Atlanta podcast, the show dedicated to the Atlanta Braves minor league system and all of the prospects within. Hosted by Eric Cole and Garrett Spain, Road to Atlanta takes weekly looks at the action across the farm system, the big breaking news, draft coverage, and much more.

It has been a long week of 2022 MLB Draft coverage, and after four draft-focused episodes that you can listen to further back in our stream, we are finally back to our regularly scheduled programming. There are two weeks of games to cover here, but more importantly, two weeks of promotions and rehab outings.

Arguably the top right handed arm in the system, Freddy Tarnok, earned his way up to Triple-A to set up a chain of moves. In more pressing news to the major league side of things, Kirby Yates began his rehab and made a couple of appearances at Double-A Mississippi. We’ll cover all of that and more on today’s show.

Please check out the podcast via Apple Podcasts (where we strongly encourage you to leave a five-star review and rating), Stitcher, Spotify, PlayerFM, iHeartRadio or you can find us at our MegaPhone page for all the latest.