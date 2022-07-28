 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Podcast: Trade Deadline update, replacing Adam Duvall, Ian Anderson’s struggles and more

Breaking down what could be a busy trade deadline for the Atlanta Braves.

By Kris Willis
New York Mets v Atlanta Braves Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Two weeks ago it looked like it was going to be a quiet deadline for the Atlanta Braves, but things have changed significantly. Kris Willis and Stephen Tolbert take a look at how the Braves might address Adam Duvall’s season-ending injury and whether or not Atlanta should look for a platoon partner for Eddie Rosario or someone capable of playing every day.

Additionally, there are concerns in the rotation due to Ian Anderson’s recent struggles. The guys discuss the possibility of adding a starter and who might be on the way out if the Braves are able to swing a big trade. They also touch on the second base situation and an interesting decision that is coming up for the bullpen.

