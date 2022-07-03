Battery Power Podcast Episode 356: A winning week and another maddening Sunday

Despite a disappointing loss Sunday, the Atlanta Braves completed a successful road trip with a pair of series wins in Philadelphia and Cincinnati. Atlanta went 4-2 and continued to close the gap on the New York Mets in the NL East standings.

Battery Power’s Scott Coleman and Kris Willis breakdown the following topics on Episode 356 of the Battery Power Podcast:

The continued fall out of the Freddie Freeman saga.

Kenley Jansen hits the injured list due to an irregular heartbeat.

The Braves DFA’d Touki Toussaint to clear a 40-man spot for Jay Jackson.

Buster Olney’s report of the Braves being a potential landing spot for Jacob deGrom.

Highlights from Atlanta’s road trip and a look ahead of their upcoming homestand.

Much, much more!

