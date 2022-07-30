 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Battery Power Podcast Episode 360: July is ending and the trade deadline is nearing

By Eric Cole and Brad Rowland
Arizona Diamondbacks v Atlanta Braves Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

July is nearly over and August is on the way, with the 2022 MLB Trade Deadline rapidly approaching. To that end, the Battery Power Podcast is back on a Saturday evening to touch on a number of different topics with regard to the Atlanta Braves at a very interesting time for the club.

BP’s Brad Rowland and Eric Cole break down the following:

