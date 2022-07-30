Battery Power Podcast Episode 360: July is ending and the trade deadline is nearing

July is nearly over and August is on the way, with the 2022 MLB Trade Deadline rapidly approaching. To that end, the Battery Power Podcast is back on a Saturday evening to touch on a number of different topics with regard to the Atlanta Braves at a very interesting time for the club.

BP’s Brad Rowland and Eric Cole break down the following:

Ian Anderson has been struggling, but he put together a very strong performance on Saturday night

Austin Riley is raking and raking and raking

Marcell Ozuna is still struggling and the sample isn’t small

It is a big week for the Braves on the field, including a trip to New York to face the Mets five times in four days

Michael A. Taylor has been tied to the Braves from a reputable report

Atlanta has a couple of clear needs as the deadline approaches, including corner outfield and (maybe) second base

Do the Braves need pitching depth?

Much, much more

