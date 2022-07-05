Road To Atlanta Podcast: Rehab updates and Vaughn Grissom’s huge week

Start up your engines and join us on the Road to Atlanta with hosts Eric Cole and Garrett Spain. Road to Atlanta is the Battery Power podcast network’s weekly show about the minor league system and the MLB draft. After a fantastic episode with Jim Callis last week (cough, here) we are back with a regular episode of prospecting news.

This week, Eric and Garrett take a look through the top performers in the Atlanta Braves system, focusing this week on soon-to-be number one prospect Vaughn Grissom and his recent run of success. We also take a look at the rehab assignments from Tyler Matzek and Eddie Rosario as well as a farewell to Touki Toussaint who is off to the Angels system. This will be our last regular update for a few weeks, as going forward we will be digging in on our draft coverage and going through our post-draft routine.

