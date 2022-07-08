Podcast: Braves Trade Deadline roster check

With the MLB Trade Deadline just over a month away, Kris Willis and Stephen Tolbert examine this Atlanta Braves roster and look for places where they might pursue upgrades. The biggest question mark centers around the return of Ozzie Albies who is out with a broken foot. If there is any concern about Albies’ potential return to the lineup, then Atlanta will likely be in the market for another infielder.

