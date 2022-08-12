 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Podcast: Vaughn Grissom’s arrival and what to do about Marcell Ozuna

By Kris Willis
Atlanta Braves v Boston Red Sox Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images

Kris Willis and Stephen Tolbert are back this week with a brand new episode discussing the arrival of Vaughn Grissom and whether or not he can stick on the roster beyond Ozzie Albies’ return. They also look at the decision to demote Ian Anderson and how Max Fried’s injury could impact that. Finally, they tackle one of the biggest issues with the team currently and try to figure out what to do about the struggles of Marcell Ozuna.

