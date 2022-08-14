Battery Power Podcast Episode 363: The kids are (more than) alright

The Atlanta Braves are rolling in mid-August, winning six consecutive games. With that in mind, the Battery Power Podcast is back with an upbeat tone for Episode 363.
Brad Rowland and Eric Cole discuss the following:
- Atlanta stopped a three-game losing streak with an extra-inning win over Boston on Tuesday
- Tuesday’s victory started a new winning streak, and Ronald Acuña is cooking again
- Orlando Arcia suffered an injury that led to the promotion of highly touted prospect Vaughn Grissom
- Grissom had a heck of a debut in Boston and there is plenty of buzz
- The Braves swept the Marlins in four games over a three-day span, extending the team’s winning streak to six games
- The kids are (more than) alright
- Eric’s live reaction to the news that Mike Soroka will begin a rehab assignment this week
- What is the status of the NL East race and Atlanta’s playoff chances as of August 14?
- Looking ahead to an enormous series with the Mets to begin the week and a World Series rematch this weekend
- Much, much more
