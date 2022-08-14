Battery Power Podcast Episode 363: The kids are (more than) alright

The Atlanta Braves are rolling in mid-August, winning six consecutive games. With that in mind, the Battery Power Podcast is back with an upbeat tone for Episode 363.

Brad Rowland and Eric Cole discuss the following:

Atlanta stopped a three-game losing streak with an extra-inning win over Boston on Tuesday

Tuesday’s victory started a new winning streak, and Ronald Acuña is cooking again

Orlando Arcia suffered an injury that led to the promotion of highly touted prospect Vaughn Grissom

Grissom had a heck of a debut in Boston and there is plenty of buzz

The Braves swept the Marlins in four games over a three-day span, extending the team’s winning streak to six games

The kids are (more than) alright

Eric’s live reaction to the news that Mike Soroka will begin a rehab assignment this week

What is the status of the NL East race and Atlanta’s playoff chances as of August 14?

Looking ahead to an enormous series with the Mets to begin the week and a World Series rematch this weekend

Much, much more

Please check out the podcast via Apple Podcasts (where we strongly encourage you to leave a five-star review and rating), Spotify, Stitcher, PlayerFM, Google Podcasts, or you can find us at our MegaPhone page for all the latest.