Road to Atlanta Podcast: Vaughn Grissom’s debut and Mike Soroka’s rehab

This is the Road to Atlanta podcast, your weekly show focused on the Atlanta Braves minor league system. As part of the Battery Power network of podcast we bring you looks into the action in the farm, break down major movement in the system, and cover tons of other content. Hosted by Eric Cole and co-hosted by Garrett Spain, Road to Atlanta dives into big news on the farm system in this week’s episode.

The Braves shocked the baseball world when they promoted their top prospect Michael Harris II straight from Double-A early this season, and they repeated that trick by promoting now top overall prospect Vaughn Grissom. We take a look at that and the early results in the opening to this week’s episode. Late Sunday the news of Mike Soroka’s impending rehabilitation assignment to Rome broke as well, and we’ll share our excitement for him and what he can bring to the table. The other big news was the professional debut of first round pick Owen Murphy down in rookie ball.

Please check out the podcast via Apple Podcasts (where we strongly encourage you to leave a five-star review and rating), Stitcher, Spotify, PlayerFM, iHeartRadio or you can find us at our MegaPhone page for all the latest.