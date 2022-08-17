Battery Power Emergency Podcast: Reacting to the Michael Harris extension and more

Deep into Tuesday evening, buzz began to build that the Atlanta Braves were nearing a long-term contract extension with standout outfielder Michael Harris less than three months after his arrival to the majors. Before the clock struck midnight, the club weighed in with an official announcement laying out an eight-year, $72 million agreement that could grow into a ten-year pact thanks to the presence of club options. Moments after the news became official, Battery Power’s Shawn Coleman and Scott Coleman sprung into action with a special edition of the Daily Hammer, discussing the Harris news and more in podcast form.

Topics include the following:

Recapping Charlie Morton’s dominance in the Braves 5-0 over the Mets

The Braves offense producing early and often once again

Instant reaction to the Michael Harris Extension

How it compares and contrasts to the extensions of other young Braves

Ronald Acuna Jr. and Harris could be one of the best outfield duos in baseball for many years to come

Alex Anthopoulos being excellent in multiple ways when it comes to building a long-term contender

The Braves exciting offensive core will be in Atlanta for a long, long time

Plus much, much more

