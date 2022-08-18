Podcast: Michael Harris extension, Spencer Strider, Rookie of the Year race and more

Kris Willis and Stephen Tolbert return this week and discuss the Braves locking up Michael Harris on an eight-year extension. The guys also take a closer look at the Rookie of the Year race where Spencer Strider seems to be getting overlooked. Finally, Alex Anthopoulos has done a good job of locking up the team’s core and has set the franchise up as a contender for not just this season, but many to come.

Please check out the podcast via Apple Podcasts (where we strongly encourage you to leave a five-star review and rating), Spotify, Stitcher, PlayerFM, Google Podcasts, or you can find us at our MegaPhone page for all the latest.