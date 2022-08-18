 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Podcast: Michael Harris extension, Spencer Strider, Rookie of the Year race and more

By Kris Willis
Atlanta Braves v New York Mets Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Kris Willis and Stephen Tolbert return this week and discuss the Braves locking up Michael Harris on an eight-year extension. The guys also take a closer look at the Rookie of the Year race where Spencer Strider seems to be getting overlooked. Finally, Alex Anthopoulos has done a good job of locking up the team’s core and has set the franchise up as a contender for not just this season, but many to come.

