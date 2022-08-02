Battery Power Podcast Episode 361: Raisel Iglesias, Robbie Grossman, Jake Odorizzi and a trade deadline wrap-up

The Atlanta Braves were quite busy in advance of the 2022 MLB Trade Deadline, making moves with an eye toward a playoff run. On Tuesday evening, the Battery Power Podcast convened for Episode 361 to break down all of what transpired in the madness.

BP’s Brad Rowland and Scott Coleman discuss the following topics:

Spencer Strider and Marcell Ozuna had big nights on Tuesday

It was a wild trade deadline across baseball

Raisel Iglesias is coming to Atlanta to bolster the bullpen, but it comes at a large price for the next few years

Robbie Grossman is now a Brave and he will slot into the role vacated by Adam Duvall as a lefty-mashing corner outfielder

Welcoming Jake Odorizzi to the Braves as a valuable insurance piece for the rotation

Farewell to Will Smith and Jesse Chavez

Atlanta acquired an old friend in Ehire Adrianza to plug a hole

Building on Monday’s emergency podcast to break down the Austin Riley contract extension

Much, much more

