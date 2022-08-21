 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Battery Power Podcast Episode 364: A productive on-field week and Marcell Ozuna fallout

By Scott Coleman and Brad Rowland
MLB: Houston Astros at Atlanta Braves Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Braves put together a 5-2 week in mid-August and did so against top-quality competition. That encouraging performance sets the backdrop for Episode 364 of the Battery Power Podcast, with BP’s Brad Rowland and Scott Coleman co-hosting the show.

Topics include the following:

