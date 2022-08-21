Battery Power Podcast Episode 364: A productive on-field week and Marcell Ozuna fallout

The Atlanta Braves put together a 5-2 week in mid-August and did so against top-quality competition. That encouraging performance sets the backdrop for Episode 364 of the Battery Power Podcast, with BP’s Brad Rowland and Scott Coleman co-hosting the show.

Topics include the following:

Marcell Ozuna’s arrest for driving under the influence grabbed headlines this week and there is a lot to discuss, especially after he started in left field on Sunday

Touching on Michael Harris II’s eight-year extension and its impact on the Braves

Remember when Harris joined the Road to Atlanta podcast?

Could the Braves find another extension in the coming weeks with a certain starting shortstop?

Breaking down a pivotal series win over the New York Mets that erased part of the damage caused by the disastrous trip to Queens

The weekend brought another series victory in the World Series rematch against the Houston Astros in Atlanta

Taking stock of the NL East and playoff races

Peeking ahead to the schedule for the upcoming week, including an off day on Thursday and a prime time matchup on Sunday evening in St. Louis

Much, much more

