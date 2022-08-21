Battery Power Podcast Episode 364: A productive on-field week and Marcell Ozuna fallout

The Atlanta Braves put together a 5-2 week in mid-August and did so against top-quality competition. That encouraging performance sets the backdrop for Episode 364 of the Battery Power Podcast, with BP’s Brad Rowland and Scott Coleman co-hosting the show.
Topics include the following:
- Marcell Ozuna’s arrest for driving under the influence grabbed headlines this week and there is a lot to discuss, especially after he started in left field on Sunday
- Touching on Michael Harris II’s eight-year extension and its impact on the Braves
- Remember when Harris joined the Road to Atlanta podcast?
- Could the Braves find another extension in the coming weeks with a certain starting shortstop?
- Breaking down a pivotal series win over the New York Mets that erased part of the damage caused by the disastrous trip to Queens
- The weekend brought another series victory in the World Series rematch against the Houston Astros in Atlanta
- Taking stock of the NL East and playoff races
- Peeking ahead to the schedule for the upcoming week, including an off day on Thursday and a prime time matchup on Sunday evening in St. Louis
- Much, much more
