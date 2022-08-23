Road to Atlanta Podcast: Breaking down Mike Soroka’s first rehab outings

Welcome to the Road to Atlanta podcast hosted by Eric Cole and Garrett Spain. Road to Atlanta is your minor league baseball focused podcast detailing the happenings in the Atlanta Braves farm system, with weekly recaps of the action, looks at top prospects, interviews with guests, and looks at major news.

The big news from this cycle on the system is a gift from the major league side, as Mike Soroka has finally returned to game action with a couple of rehab starts. Eric and I were able to make it to Rome for Soroka’s (spoiler) phenomenal debut and got a chance to watch him with Gwinnett on Sunday. We both gave our thoughts on his situation and where we think he is overall in his rehabilitation. Beyond that it was a heavily rain-impacted week of action with the only other major development coming from Freddy Tarnok’s major league debut.

